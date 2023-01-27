Kanye West Suspect in Battery Investigation After Grabbing and Tossing Photog’s Phone
1/27/2023 7:02 PM PT
Kanye West is the named suspect in a battery investigation after a heated exchange with a photographer escalated to the point of Ye grabbing and throwing the woman’s phone.
Check out the video, Ye’s clearly upset — accusing the woman of following him — all the while she continues to record.
The woman exclaims, “You’re a celebrity!” but that’s enough for Ye, who grabs and throws the woman’s phone into the street.
He then hops into his SUV where his wife, Bianca Censori, is patiently waiting.
A law enforcement source tells us Kanye’s the named suspect in a battery investigation, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene around 4:30 PM and were provided video evidence of the incident.
It’s currently unclear if the woman is a professional photographer or was just taking videos of Ye as a citizen.
We should note … the whole thing happened near a sports complex where North West had a scheduled basketball game.
As we reported, Ye and Bianca were spotted shopping at a Balenciaga store earlier this week, the same brand that cut ties with Kanye after his antisemitic remarks.