Kanye West Suspect in Battery Investigation After Grabbing and Tossing Photog’s Phone

Kanye West SUSPECT IN BATTERY INVESTIGATION ... After He Grabs, Tosses Photog’s Phone

1/27/2023 7:02 PM PT
Kanye West is the named suspect in a battery investigation after a heated exchange with a photographer escalated to the point of Ye grabbing and throwing the woman’s phone.

Check out the video, Ye’s clearly upset — accusing the woman of following him — all the while she continues to record.

The woman exclaims, “You’re a celebrity!” but that’s enough for Ye, who grabs and throws the woman’s phone into the street.

He then hops into his SUV where his wife, Bianca Censori, is patiently waiting.

A law enforcement source tells us Kanye’s the named suspect in a battery investigation, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene around 4:30 PM and were provided video evidence of the incident.

It’s currently unclear if the woman is a professional photographer or was just taking videos of Ye as a citizen.

We should note … the whole thing happened near a sports complex where North West had a scheduled basketball game.

As we reported, Ye and Bianca were spotted shopping at a Balenciaga store earlier this week, the same brand that cut ties with Kanye after his antisemitic remarks.

