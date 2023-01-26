Kanye West Takes Wife Shopping at Balenciaga Despite Brand Dropping Him

Kanye West just can't quit Balenciaga -- even though the brand ditched him over his antisemitism, he took his new wife for some retail therapy there ... but their trip also included a subtle callback to Nazi Germany.

Ye and Bianca Censori hit up the upscale Bev Hills clothing store Wednesday night on Rodeo Drive, loading up with several bags filled with merch. He's not a billionaire anymore, but the spree is a reminder he's still VERY rich.

We're told the couple also spent some time in a nearby Neiman Marcus ... but it's unclear if KW and BC left that store with any sweet threads.

BTW, Kanye appeared to be wearing a t-shirt with the coat of arms of the German Reich ... used before the Nazis adopted the swastika. It's also got the word "Bundeswehr" written above -- the name for the federal defense forces in Germany.

That aside, it's still a little odd Kanye's shelling out big money at the same place that cut ties with him in October ... while the brand didn't go into detail, you'll recall companies were dropping him left and right at the time after he went on several antisemitic rants.

Ya gotta figure they're making him pay retail now.

As you know, Kanye and Balenciaga have quite the history -- even opening for the company's Paris Fashion Week show weeks before he was canned.

FYI -- Balenciaga went through its own post-Ye scandal ... coming under fire in November for a photo shoot where kids held BDSM-themed teddy bears, and another with what appeared to be legal docs related to a child pornography case buried on a table.