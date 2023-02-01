Kanye West Enjoys Date Night with Wife Bianca Censori, Covers Whole Face

Kanye West is taking his new wife out on the town -- but he doesn't wanna be seen while he's doing it, which is why he's back in full face covering mode.

Rocking his best cat burglar-chic look, Ye and Bianca Censori hit up Beauty & Essex restaurant Tuesday night in Hollywood ... where the newlyweds seemed to be enjoying date night.

We say seems, because Bianca was on her phone and Ye's entire head and face were concealed, except for the eye holes in his knitted ski mask -- so, they were hardly wearing their emotions on their sleeves.

Ye kept quiet as they got into their vehicle -- a much different interaction with photogs than the one he had last week.

Play video content BACKGRID

As we reported ... he's been named a suspect in a battery investigation after a heated exchange with paparazzi, which ended up escalating to the point of Ye grabbing and throwing a woman’s phone.

No such drama last night.

Of course, we also saw the couple out recently for a Balenciaga shopping spree in Bev Hills. While Ye chose to flaunt a t-shirt tied to Nazi Germany that night ... he opted for simple black for the dinner date.

Upgrade, to say the least.

Play video content

TMZ broke the story, Ye and the former Yeezy designer tied the knot during a secret wedding ceremony within the last few months.