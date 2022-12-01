Kanye West Praises Hitler and Nazis in Mental Breakdown on 'Infowars'

Play video content InfoWars

Kanye West is in the middle of a serious mental breakdown live on-air with Alex Jones, spewing hate against Jewish people and praising Hitler and Nazis.

West has been live for more than an hour on "Infowars." He's clearly erratic, at times nonsensical, hateful and dressed with his face fully covered by a mask.

During the majority of his ramblings, Kanye said, "I see good things about Hitler ... Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler." He then claimed Hitler invented highways and microphones.

Jones -- the host of "Infowars" who was hit with a nearly $1 billion judgment for his lies about Sandy Hook -- seems lost and unable to control Kanye.

At one point, Jones actually attempted to denounce Nazis, to which Kanye responded, "They did good things too, we are gonna stop dissing the Nazis."

During another moment just before a commercial break, Kanye squarely says, "I like Hitler."

Of course, Kanye's been sharing his antisemitic beliefs for more than a month now, but this time he's noticeably in the middle of a major mental episode -- at times barely even able to catch his breath as he unleashes hate.

On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami's airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/903Sa56Jb5 pic.twitter.com/Jn3bKtt9JE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2022 @RightWingWatch

As we've reported, Kanye's been traveling the country with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who has been at Kanye's side -- even hitting up Mar-a-Lago for dinner with Donald Trump.