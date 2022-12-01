Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kanye West Praises Hitler and Nazis in Mental Breakdown on 'Infowars'

Kanye West Mental Breakdown on Air ... Praises Hitler & Nazis

12/1/2022 10:38 AM PT
FROM THE MOUTH OF YE
InfoWars

Kanye West is in the middle of a serious mental breakdown live on-air with Alex Jones, spewing hate against Jewish people and praising Hitler and Nazis.

West has been live for more than an hour on "Infowars." He's clearly erratic, at times nonsensical, hateful and dressed with his face fully covered by a mask.

During the majority of his ramblings, Kanye said, "I see good things about Hitler ... Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler." He then claimed Hitler invented highways and microphones.

Jones -- the host of "Infowars" who was hit with a nearly $1 billion judgment for his lies about Sandy Hook -- seems lost and unable to control Kanye.

kanye west
Getty

At one point, Jones actually attempted to denounce Nazis, to which Kanye responded, "They did good things too, we are gonna stop dissing the Nazis."

During another moment just before a commercial break, Kanye squarely says, "I like Hitler."

Of course, Kanye's been sharing his antisemitic beliefs for more than a month now, but this time he's noticeably in the middle of a major mental episode -- at times barely even able to catch his breath as he unleashes hate.

As we've reported, Kanye's been traveling the country with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who has been at Kanye's side -- even hitting up Mar-a-Lago for dinner with Donald Trump.

Fuentes is also sitting at the "Infowars" table with a grin as he seemingly eggs Kanye on.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later