North West Wears Star of David on Shirt While Shopping with Kanye West

Kanye West has been spewing antisemitic remarks for weeks, but apparently has no issue plastering the Star of David on his concert merch -- which came to light when he took his daughter shopping.

Kanye picked North West up from school Tuesday -- just hours after TMZ broke the story he and Kim Kardashian had settled in their divorce. Interestingly enough, North's shirt displayed the Star of David with a cross in the middle along with the words Donda and the date 8.5.2021.

The shirt was actually part of the merch collection Kanye released during the "Donda" album listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium more than a year ago.

What's not clear is the intention behind the design of the merch ... many have said the cross inside the Star of David symbolizes Christianity being central to Judaism, while others have said it simply shows a harmony between the two religions.

Play video content BACKGRID

As we've reported, Kanye's been on an antisemitic tear -- blaming Jewish business and media leaders for his latest demise and wronging him in the past.

Play video content Timcast IRL