Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Settle Divorce, Kim Gets $200K a Month in Child Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce ... TMZ has learned.

The former husband and wife have resolved both child custody and property-related issues.

According to the settlement, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with "equal access" to their 4 children. Although the docs say equal access, sources with direct knowledge tell us Kim will have the kids the lion's share of the time. Even Kanye has acknowledged Kim already has the kids 80% of the time.

According to the settlement, Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support. Our sources say Kanye's not footing the full bill for child support -- that's just his share. In addition, he's responsible for 50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition. He's also responsible for 50% of their children's security expenses.

Now, this is interesting ... if there's ever a dispute regarding the children, Kim and Kanye agree they will participate in mediation. If one of them fails to participate, the other gets to make the decision in a dispute by default. Not hard to read between the lines.

As for the $200k ... it's due the first day of each month and must be wired into her account.

As for property, the division of assets is in accordance with their prenup. And, according to the prenup, both Kim and Kanye waived spousal support.

Our sources say Kim has walked a tightrope over the last year, with Kanye going off the rails and refusing to participate in resolving the divorce. As we reported, he's gone through half a dozen lawyers and has blown off depositions. As one source put it, "Kim's patience was tested, but she handled things calmly and ultimately Kanye came around."

The secret weapon in settling -- Disso Queen Laura Wasser, who played Henry Kissinger (Google it) ... going back and forth to resolve the outstanding issues.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after 7 years of marriage. The divorce stalled because Kanye refused to engage, and Kim went to court last March to get an official decree ending the marriage, with both custody and property to be resolved at a later date.

The settlement came Monday, on the eve Kanye was scheduled to have his deposition taken in case the matter went to trial next month.