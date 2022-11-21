Kanye West Skips Deposition in Kim Kardashian Divorce, Given Final Chance

Kanye West continues to be anything but cooperative in his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian, missing out on a recently scheduled deposition ... and now he's got one more chance to get it right.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kanye was supposed to get grilled by Kim's attorneys on November 16 -- but for whatever reason, he never showed up. The docs state the parties agree the deposition will now happen on November 29 at 9:30 AM.

If Kanye misses that date, it could be a serious issue for him, mainly because it could mean he's unable to offer any testimony to tell his side if the divorce goes to trial ... which is scheduled for December 14.

Of course, Kim and Kanye could hammer out a settlement agreement before the 14th, but as we said, he hasn't been very cooperative, so at this point, a settlement seems like a long shot. Kim's been represented by Disso Queen Laura Wasser throughout the proceedings, while Kanye's gone through at least 5 attorneys.

It's been nearly two years since Kim first filed for divorce, a judge has since ruled she's legally single, but there's still the issue of custody and the division of their assets.