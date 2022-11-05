Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Saint's Football Game, Chat on Sidelines

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back on speaking terms ... they just had a sideline chat during their son's flag football game.

Ye and Kim K both showed up for Saint's game Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and they looked pretty chatty with one another.

It was a big game for Saint .... his Sierra Canyon School was playing in the season finale of the NFL Flag Football season, where all the leagues come together and play games in the home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers.

When Saint was on the field, North was chatting with her parents on the sidelines.

It seems the ice is beginning to thaw a bit between Kim and Kanye ... as we previously told you, they weren't talking to each other before this and were basically ignoring each other when they were at other recent events for the kiddos.

As you know ... there were numerous reasons Kim was exasperated with Kanye.

On this occasion, Kim seemed happy talking with Ye ... the photos don't reveal tension between the former husband and wife.

Play video content 10/8/22 BACKGRID

Kanye wasn't wearing his "White Lives Matter" shirt ... like the one he wore at one of North's basketball games last month, when Kim wouldn't even look in his direction.