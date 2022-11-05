Kardashian Sisters Dress Up As Kris Jenner For Birthday Party

We're Channeling Our Inner Kris ...

Play video content

Kris Jenner's 67th birthday provided another chance for her daughters to get into costume ... Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie celebrated by dressing up in some of their mom's iconic looks.

The birthday bash went down Friday night, with Kim explaining the theme ... "Dress up as your best Kris."

For Kim, that meant mimicking her mom's signature hairdo with a black, pixie cut wig ... and a teal sequin dress recreating Kris' outfit from an old family Christmas card.

Khloe's take on Kris -- platinum blonde, oversized sunglasses, floral pantsuit and red heels -- pays homage to a 2017 Instagram post of her mother.

Meanwhile, Kourtney brought back Kris' look from her appearance in Ariana Grande's "Thank You Next" music video ... rocking a pink jumpsuit.

The youngest of the bunch, Kylie went with a super throwback version of Kris ... wearing a long black sequin dress with red lipstick, a la Kris from the 1980s.

Kris had a front-row seat to her daughter's creative costumes ... and judging from the videos, it looks like she was having a great time, even singing some karaoke.

Kendall Jenner was noticeably absent ... but it's her birthday week too.

The Kris-themed party was Friday, and her 67th birthday is today ... with Kim posting a bunch of black-and-white photos from the bash and wishing her mom happy birthday.