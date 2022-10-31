Kanye West Storms Out of Saint's Soccer Game After Heated Exchange with Parent

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West was very clearly agitated on social media over the weekend, but his anger was also apparent at his son's soccer game, getting into a heated exchange with another parent.

We've obtained video taken Saturday while Saint played soccer. You can see Kim Kardashian sitting in a lawn chair and surrounded by security while an animated Kanye stands about 30 feet away. It's unclear exactly what he's upset about, but you see Kanye waving his arms in frustration.

From there, another woman -- who is a family friend -- approaches Ye, appears to say something to him and then he storms off.

A witness tells us Kanye came back a few minutes later, seemingly after he had cooled off, and watched the rest of the game without incident.

As we've told you, Kim and Kanye aren't talking -- and that appears to remain true in the video from the weekend. It was a few weeks ago at North's basketball game when Ye showed up wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt ... we're told Kim didn't interact with Kanye at all during the game.