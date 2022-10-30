Kanye Compares Himself to Emmett Till in 'Lynching' Rant to Ari Emanuel

Kanye West is on a new tear -- suggesting what happened to Emmett Till is what's happening to him as he falls from grace ... this while trying to get Ari Emanuel's attention.

New posts have been popping up on Ye's IG page of late -- ever since he was reinstated -- but a string of troubling thoughts are cropping up Sunday ... including the notion that he's going through a modern-day "lynching," presumably at the hands of the ex-WME chief.

KW writes, "Ari Emmanuel Can you find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school that’s properly zoned for a school? I got about 60 children that have no place to be as they look to transfer. They tried to dismantle our basketball team. Those boys are being penalized without reason. Even professional athletes were threatened by their owners to disassociate."

He goes on to say that the treatment he's receiving -- essentially being cancelled -- is what "post social media #Blackmirror warfare looks like," adding that Donda kids are suffering.

Kanye then insinuates he's suffering an "Economic Lynching," a "Digital Lynching" and a bankruptcy of his "Social Credit Score." Finally, what sure sounds like another antisemitic jab ... "You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time. You tried to destroy my life after all the money I’ve made for the 'business' people. At least as I burn to the stake in front of the whole world… // everyone now knows who they need to really be afraid of."

He finishes by saying, "And now eeeeveryone knows how much power you 'Business' people actually have." There's a lot more to the rant, but it's rambling and incoherent. Now, Kanye seems to be invoking Ari because the guy publicly asked companies to stop doing business with Kanye amid his ongoing antisemitic remarks -- and it appears to have worked.

Kanye went on to post a screengrab of a conversation he appears to have had with someone named Russell ... who's encouraging him to simmer down, strategize and find a better way to vent his frustrations. Ye fires back, though, with a weird reply -- saying he needs to get the "Jewish business people" to make contracts fair ... or die trying. That post has since been deleted, BTW, but of course ... it was captured and lives on the internet.