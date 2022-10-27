Kanye West Back on Instagram, 'I Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day'

Kanye West is back on Instagram, and taking the opportunity to get his followers up to speed on his side of all his drama ... including confirmation he just lost a massive amount of wealth in a single day.

The rapper put up some posts Wednesday night and early Thursday morning after IG lifted restrictions ... one being a meme about "Ye cutting ties with Kanye West," and the other about the specifics of his designs for Adidas and Gap. Perhaps trying to add some humor, he included the caption, "I haven't got super model p**** in over a month."

Ye was pretty defiant, though, about the Adidas divorce shaving $900 million off his net worth -- according to Forbes -- and he's pinning the loss on Endeavour CEO Ari Emanuel.

He directed one post at the talent agency powerhouse that reads ... "I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY AND I’M STILL ALIVE THIS IS LOVE SPEECH I STILL LOVE YOU GOD STILL LOVES YOU THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM."

Remember, Ari publicly urged companies and individuals to cut ties with Kanye following his antisemitic comments.

After almost all of his biz partners ran for the hills, Forbes now puts Ye's net worth around $400 million.

As we reported, he's hustling to try to make new deals ... Ye hit up Sketchers HQ Wednesday -- uninvited, mind you -- with the possible goal of finding a new manufacturing and distribution partner for Yeezy.