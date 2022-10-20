Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West's Business Partners Should Stop Working With Him, Says Endeavor CEO

10/20/2022 11:21 AM PT
Ari Emanuel, CEO of William Morris Endeavor, has some stern advice for any companies still doing business with Kanye West ... telling them to back out of their deals following his anti-Semitic comments.

Emanuel issued the warning in an op-ed posted by the Financial Times Wednesday ... urging companies associated with Kanye to stop working with him -- including streaming services like Apple and Spotify that have his music available on their platforms.

He even points to Parler -- a conservative-leaning social media app that the rapper is planning to purchase ... telling them to refuse the sale.

Emanuel talks about Kanye's impact on society, writing "He is a pop culture icon with millions of fans around the world ... and among them are young people whose views are still being formed. This is why it is necessary for all of us to speak out. Hatred and anti-Semitism should have no place in our society, no matter how much money is at stake.”

As you know, Kanye's "death con 3" comments toward Jewish people put him in serious hot water recently ... even getting compared to Hitler by Howard Stern for what he said.

