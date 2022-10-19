Kanye West Calls President Biden 'F***ing' R-Word, Says He's Allowed to Say It
Kanye West Biden's 'F***ing Ret***ed' For Not Meeting Elon Musk
10/19/2022 5:06 PM PT
Kanye West is ripping President Biden for not picking Elon Musk's brain, and using some offensive language -- claiming the Prez is "f**king ret***ed."
Ye went off on POTUS in his interview with Piers Morgan, claiming he could use the r-word, and anything other words, due to the fact he's been diagnosed with "mental health issues."
Interestingly, those issues didn't prevent Kanye from being fully aware the ableist epithet would offend. He told Piers, "The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is f***ing ... Hey, here, come, come get me ... That's f***ing ret***ed. I know I'm not supposed to say that Biden, but that's f***ing ret***ed, Biden."
As we reported ... in the same interview, Ye dug himself an even deeper hole over his recent anti-Semitic comments, trying to clear things up by telling Piers he only wishes death on Jews who he thinks screwed him over.
As for Ye's claim he gets a pass because of his mental health -- that's not flying with a lot of people, including Howard Stern, who said on his show Wednesday ... "If he’s so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?”