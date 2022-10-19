Kanye West Calls President Biden 'F***ing' R-Word, Says He's Allowed to Say It

Play video content TalkTv

Kanye West is ripping President Biden for not picking Elon Musk's brain, and using some offensive language -- claiming the Prez is "f**king ret***ed."

Ye went off on POTUS in his interview with Piers Morgan, claiming he could use the r-word, and anything other words, due to the fact he's been diagnosed with "mental health issues."

Interestingly, those issues didn't prevent Kanye from being fully aware the ableist epithet would offend. He told Piers, "The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is f***ing ... Hey, here, come, come get me ... That's f***ing ret***ed. I know I'm not supposed to say that Biden, but that's f***ing ret***ed, Biden."

As we reported ... in the same interview, Ye dug himself an even deeper hole over his recent anti-Semitic comments, trying to clear things up by telling Piers he only wishes death on Jews who he thinks screwed him over.