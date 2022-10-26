Peloton Swears Off Kanye West Music For Any New Bike Classes
Kanye West Peloton Swears Off His Music ... For All Future Classes
10/26/2022 3:20 PM PT
Kanye West is persona non grata for Peloton -- the exercise company is banning his music from any new future classes.
Peloton took a stance Wednesday in a statement to Pelobuddy ... "We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West’s music on our platform. This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members."
They add, "You should know this was a decision we made immediately following his remarks. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a Member of our Peloton community."
The statement comes on the heels of Peloton's Alex Toussaint -- a popular cycling instructor -- declaring he would not be playing Ye's tunes during any of his classes. He said this on Monday during his Hip Hop Ride at 7 PM ET ... without ever naming the guy.
Toussaint said he doesn't tolerate hate speech and that he stands with the Jewish community -- going on to promise he would foster a safe space and not play "that artist." It seems his bosses felt that policy should apply across the board ... and it's a big deal.
Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Adidas Terminates Deal
There's been a lot of folks wondering what might happen to Kanye's music as he continues to fall from grace. Until now, there hadn't been many rumblings about censoring//muting his catalog -- but at this point, it appears the door's starting to be opened a bit.
This could potentially hurt him big time if it's adopted en masse -- as Forbes noted, much of his current $400 million estimated net worth is made up from music royalties. And, if enough people stop playing him all at once, that could affect his bottom line tremendously.