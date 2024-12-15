Drake Look-Alikes Flood Toronto for $10,000 Prize From Rapper

Drake's hopping on a trend to wrap up a pretty rough year -- his hometown showed out for a look-alike contest that had to boost his ego, while also putting $10,000 in one lucky fan's pocket.

The "Drake-alike Challenge" drew a huge crowd Saturday in Toronto ... and there were fans repping every variety of Drizzy -- including Ozempic Drake and girl Drake.

There was even one person, Anthony Po, decked out as Drake's son, Adonis. In a way, Anthony's responsible for the Drake-alike contest even happening.

He started this whole trend earlier this year with a Timothée Chalamet look-alike competition in NYC. You'll recall, that contest came with a measly $50 prize.

Times have changed big time ... as Drake himself reportedly shelled out the $10K to Saturday's winner, Makayla Chambers -- she was girl Drizzy.

The real winner, though, might be Drake's bruised ego, coming off his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar ... which, as you know, Drake lost handily when K. Dot dropped "Not Like Us."

Months later, that epic defeat prompted Drake to file a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, his own record label, alleging the company plotted a "pay for play" scheme to boost the popularity of Kendrick's hit.

Between the lawsuit and the Kendrick L, lots of fans figured Drake's career might be buried -- but despite all the bad PR ... Drake was still the most streamed rapper on Spotify this year.

