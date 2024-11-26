Peter Rosenberg Says Drake's Team Made Terrible Moves In Kendrick Beef, Lawsuit Included

Play video content TMZ.com

Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg is heavily disappointed in Drake but even more so, can NOT believe he has a team advising him to make all the wrong moves in his opinion!!!

Rosenberg hopped on "TMZ Live" with Harvey and Charles on Tuesday shortly after Drake's defamation lawsuit for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" lyrics ... the unsavory parts about being a private pedo.

The veteran radio jock is unsure if Kendrick will get his sex offender bars off during his Super Bowl halftime set next year but what he does feel is Drake's been listening to all the wrong people.

Some of those "people" have also been accused of "backdoor activity" all the same!!!

Between the Tupac Shakur AI track to publicly goading Kendrick to battle to the random collaborations, Rosenberg says Drake is scrambling in the aftermath of "NLU."

Rosenberg also thinks Drake may have a case for defamation but should have pushed the issue when the song dropped and not after it was determined he lost the battle.