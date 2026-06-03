Stefon Diggs Speaks Out on Cardi B Relationship After Viral Spat

Play video content Video: Stefon Diggs Speaks Out on Cardi B Relationship Following Viral Spat BACKGRID

Stefon Diggs is breaking his silence on that viral spat with Cardi B ... and from his point of view, it wasn't much of a fight at all.

The NFL star wideout was asked about the now-viral video showing him and Cardi in a tense exchange outside a Maryland coffee shop ... and he brushed off the drama, insisting the two are doing just fine.

Play video content Video: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Argue Outside Maryland Coffee Shop TMZ.com

But when asked if he and Cardi are back together, Diggs didn't exactly give a straight answer ... saying, "That's a beautiful talented mother, and I love her to death. You have to ask her."

He was then pressed about the confrontation that had fans speculating about trouble in paradise ... but he downplayed it completely.

Diggs -- who is currently a free agent -- appeared calm in the footage while Cardi looked noticeably more fired up ... to which he said, "It's okay. Women get like that sometimes."

But he insisted things are great now. The comments mark the first time Diggs has publicly addressed the incident since the video exploded online. As TMZ previously reported, Cardi later joked on social media that she was simply hungry at the time ... chalking the whole thing up to being "hangry."

Diggs also sidestepped questions about Offset reportedly seeking a DNA test ... repeatedly making it clear he's not online as much and spends most of his time training.

As for football ... Diggs says he's staying ready while weighing his options for next season.