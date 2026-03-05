Nicki Minaj's Sister, Stefon Diggs' Mom Attend Cardi B Concert

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" show in Houston Wednesday night had quite the dramatic guest list -- including Nicki Minaj's younger sister and Stefon Diggs' mom!

That's right ... the mother of Cardi B's baby daddy, Stephanie, was there groovin' to her show despite Cardi and Stefon calling it quits last month. Technically, they're all still family ... 'cause Stephanie is the grandmother of Cardi and Stefon's baby boy they welcomed last November.

Adding to the drama, Nicki's half-sister Ming Luanli seemed to have a blast at the show as well and even defended her appearance on social media, saying she's not picking sides in the Nicki-Cardi beef because none of it will matter in the future.

As you know, Nicki and Cardi have been rivals for years ... and in 2018, Cardi threw a shoe at Nicki at a New York Fashion Week event. And, things heated up again last fall when the pair exchanged heated disses on social media ... and the "Anaconda" rapper even called Cardi's oldest daughter, Kulture, "ugly."

Back to the show -- Cardi also had a special guest on stage, bringing out Megan Thee Stallion to perform their hit "WAP."

