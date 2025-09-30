Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Heated Disses Over Stefon Diggs, Jelani Maraj

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Go WWIII On X ... Nuclear Disses About Jay-Z, Barney Rhymes, Nicki's Brother

By TMZ Staff
Published
nicki minaj cardi b barney main getty 2
Getty

The gloves are off for another round ... Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are going at each other's throats on social media and neither one is holding back ... even family members are getting gagged!!!

nicki minaj x 2

Things truly got sparked off with the release of Cardi's new album, but last night, Nicki began to dissect "Am I The Drama?" with a bunch of her own ... and let it be known she was also collecting ammo for her next album, set for March 2026.

nicki minaj x 1

Nicki first sniped Cardi's $4.99 discounted album promo sale and then ripped apart Cardi's fiery diss track "Magnet" ... and began spoofing the lyrics that go, "A-B-C-D-E-F-G / These b*tches can't f*** with me" -- labeling Cardi's rhymes as elementary as Barney the Dinosaur's!!!

nicki minaj x 3

The Pinkprint wasn't done there ... she turned her ire towards Jay-Z and Roc Nation President Desiree Perez, using the same "Magnet" cadence to taunt them, as she's been doing all year.

cardi b and nicki minaj x 2

Nicki also homed in on the recent allegations circulating about Stefon Diggs ... which were recently refueled by Cardi's old nemesis, Tasha K.

cardi b and nicki minaj x 1

Cardi had lethal shots of her own ... she brought up Nicki's convicted child rapist brother, Jelani Maraj -- by photoshopping one of Nicki's wigs on his mugshot, and claimed the "Anaconda" rapper was once in danger of being infertile from doing too many drugs.

cardi b and nicki minaj x 3

Whether the tea is true or not is anyone's guess, but both sides are sticking to their stories -- Cardi's album is a pure disruptor!!!

JT also reentered the chat … Cardi dissed the former City Girls rapper on “Magnet” for allegedly being “a two-faced b*tch” and never getting a feature from Nicki, but she's saying Cardi's the two-faced one!!!

Related articles