Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Heated Disses Over Stefon Diggs, Jelani Maraj

The gloves are off for another round ... Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are going at each other's throats on social media and neither one is holding back ... even family members are getting gagged!!!

Things truly got sparked off with the release of Cardi's new album, but last night, Nicki began to dissect "Am I The Drama?" with a bunch of her own ... and let it be known she was also collecting ammo for her next album, set for March 2026.

Nicki first sniped Cardi's $4.99 discounted album promo sale and then ripped apart Cardi's fiery diss track "Magnet" ... and began spoofing the lyrics that go, "A-B-C-D-E-F-G / These b*tches can't f*** with me" -- labeling Cardi's rhymes as elementary as Barney the Dinosaur's!!!

The Pinkprint wasn't done there ... she turned her ire towards Jay-Z and Roc Nation President Desiree Perez, using the same "Magnet" cadence to taunt them, as she's been doing all year.

Nicki also homed in on the recent allegations circulating about Stefon Diggs ... which were recently refueled by Cardi's old nemesis, Tasha K.

Cardi had lethal shots of her own ... she brought up Nicki's convicted child rapist brother, Jelani Maraj -- by photoshopping one of Nicki's wigs on his mugshot, and claimed the "Anaconda" rapper was once in danger of being infertile from doing too many drugs.

Whether the tea is true or not is anyone's guess, but both sides are sticking to their stories -- Cardi's album is a pure disruptor!!!