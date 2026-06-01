Tory Lanez Begs For Restraining Order Against Prison Guard

Tory Lanez is asking a federal judge for a restraining order against a prison guard he fears plans to move him to a dangerous area of prison ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tory, who is currently housed at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, claims he is dealing with ongoing threats, intimidation, and harassment ... causing him to fear for his life.

In the paperwork, Tory’s team says a prison guard plans to move him to a more “dangerous housing unit." His team also claims a correction officer referenced Tory’s near-fatal attack last year in a threatening manner.

Play video content Video: Tory Lanez Soaked in Blood During Brutal Stabbing TMZ.com

As we previously reported, Tory was stabbed 14 times and suffered two collapsed lungs in a brutal attack behind bars.

Tory subsequently filed a $100 million lawsuit over the prison stabbing, blaming the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the warden, and a ton of corrections officers. The suit detailed the attack against Tory by a fellow inmate, who the rapper said had a “violent history” and should not have been housed with him.

In his new filings, Tory asks the court to approve the restraining order to prevent him from being harmed any further. Tory says he nearly lost his life in the stabbing, which not only left him with physical injuries but also emotional ones.

Tory claims he fears his lawsuit will cause more retaliation against him … and says he needs the restraining order for protection.