Tory Lanez Maintains Innocence Ahead of Appeal Citing New Evidence

Tory Lanez is focused on being released from prison after 3 years into his 10-year sentence for his involvement in the 2022 Megan Thee Stallion shooting case ... because he believes there's new evidence to free him!!!

The embattled "Color Violent" artist gave his first broadcast interview from prison to NBC News this week and maintained his innocence ... citing the newly surfaced evidence is “overwhelming."

Play video content JULY 2020 TMZ.com

The evidence stems from Megan's recent defamation trial against blogger Milagro Gramz ... Tory is seeking the bullet fragments from the shooting that were never turned over, and Megan's medical records -- after Gramz's attorney discovered a document that wasn't originally identified in the 2022 trial.

Tory told NBC News that being violent toward women isn't in his nature whatsoever ... and can't stand how he's now the poster child for batterers.

He also believes had he testified at the trial, the outcome would be different!!!