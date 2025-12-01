Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Case Against Blogger Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro "Gramz" Cooper's intense courtroom battle has come to an end -- with a jury handing the superstar rapper a big WIN over her blogging nemesis!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Megan, leaving the Florida courtroom with her legal team and Travis Farris right after the verdict was read, and she told us she was simply "happy" ... especially now that everything is over.

The jury ended up awarding Megan $75K in damages ... $15K for defamation damages, $8K for emotional distress, $50K for the deep fake porn and an additional $1K each for punitive damages and emotional distress.

We also caught up with Milagro ... who told us she's unsure if she can fit the bill in the civil case!!!

The verdict was handed down on Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday ... Milagro was hoping the jury would find in her favor but ended up siding with Megan, who claimed the blogger engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct towards her and caused some serious emotional distress.

Cooper's attorney, Jeremy McLymont, had pushed the idea to the jury that the real root of Megan's PTSD was the shooting incident and not Cooper's online comments.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony about Cooper sharing a deep-fake sex tape of Megan, which many online apparently believed to be real during the 20-minute window she had it posted on social media.

