Nick Cannon and DDG Trade Low Blows On 'Wild 'N Out', See the Clip!

Really Went There on 'Wild 'N Out' ...

Play video content Video: Nick Cannon, DDG Twitch/DDG

Nick Cannon and DDG fired some insane shots at each other during their 'Wild 'N Out' battle in L.A. Saturday night.

The free-styling duo faced off in front of a live audience at The United Theater on Broadway as part of Netflix is a Joke Fest ... and went back and forth about their respective baby mama drama.

DDG was the first to take it there, saying ... "Nick doing this show to pay child support. But he really should wild 'n abort."

Nick laughed it off and threw some shots back about DDG's ex, Halle Bailey, saying ... "Talk about my kids, yeah, that’s fine. But at least my baby mama lets me see mine."

When he eventually responds, DDG fires off some more low blows ... going after Nick's age and his baby mamas.

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Nick went on social media Sunday to clarify it was all in good fun, writing on Instagram ... "Wild Style gets WILD and last night was a prime example! But best believe it’s all love at the end of the day and @ddg is my guy."