Nick Cannon Has Double Standard For His Teenage Twins Dating

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Nick Cannon's totally fine letting his 15-year-old son Moroccan take a girl on a date ... but Moroccan's twin sister Monroe ain't getting the same freedom.

We sat down with the film and TV star for a conversation on "The TMZ Podcast" ... and we got into how he handles his older kids looking for love.

Cannon tells us he's encouraged his son to go on dates ... but he hasn't done the same for his daughter -- which he openly admits is "absolutely a double standard."

Cannon says he thinks there are more dangers in the dating realm for his daughter than his son ... saying he worries about some dude putting hands on his little girl -- and what his reaction to that might be.

As it pertains to gold diggers coming after Moroccan ... Cannon says his son's mom is Mariah Carey -- therefore, the kid's got enough money to foot the bill!

While Cannon comes out of the gate strong ... he does say he's open to loosening his restrictions for Monroe -- if she can properly explain to him what will happen on these dates. Like many parents, it seems the star just wants open and honest communication with his kid.

So when can Monroe start dating? You'll have to check out the clip to hear -- or just listen to our whole convo with Nick and Rip Micheals, his "Wild 'N Out" costar.