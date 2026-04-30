Nick Cannon Drops by TMZ to Talk Family, Roasts Harvey 'Wild 'N Out' Style

Play video content Video: Nick Cannon Stops by TMZ, Discusses Family and Roasts Harvey TMZ.com

Nick Cannon dropped by the TMZ office on Thursday to chop it up with Harvey and Charles for a few ... and left the office howling with a light roast of our fearless leader.

The actor and TV host popped in with comic Rip Micheals to mostly talk about "Wild 'N Out: On the Road" ... which he's doing in partnership with the Netflix is a Joke Fest ... but he also talked a little about his kids, specifically how hilarious it is when ex Mariah Carey crashes Moroccan's Twitch live stream.

Play video content Video: Mariah Carey Crashes Sons Stream Twitch/curlyhairrocky_

But, as you can see in the "TMZ Live" clip ... the best moment was when Nick said he would consider hosting our super popular TMZ Celebrity Tour ... if Harvey would be a guest on 'Wild 'N Out.' And that's when he and Rip gave HL a taste of what to expect on the show ... roasting the boss' shoes -- hitting him with the classic "What are those?!" It was gold, Jerry.

Of course ... the guys gave Nick his props as one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood ... but hey, when you have 12 kids, you gotta keep grinding!