Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Shades His $10M Insured Balls

One of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas is actually grateful he insured his balls for $10 million --  only 'cause if he’s not gonna show up, at least his junk might finally do something useful!

Alyssa Scott’s throwing shade with a smile on her IG Stories after revealing Nick hasn’t seen their daughter in over a month ... so if anything happens to his balls now, at least their child would get a payout.

PROTECTING THE ASSETS
Tea Time with Raven & Miranda

Alyssa’s tone was dripping with sarcasm, and it def sounds like things have gotten strained between them -- but honestly, it’s not that surprising, especially with Nick juggling so many kids to catch up with.

As you’ve probably heard, Nick’s got 12 kids with 6 different women -- including Mariah Carey, who has 2 of them -- and confirmed Thursday he had insured his well-traveled balls for $10M (yes, $5M apiece) which he said he'd do last year.

Nick's also made it clear he's letting the Lord decide how many more little Cannons are in the pipeline. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how many blessings -- or surprises -- are headed our way!

We have reached out to Nick's reps for comment ... So far, no word back.

