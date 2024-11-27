Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nick Cannon Jokes He 'Doesn't F*** With Pilgrims' at Thanksgiving Charity Event

Nick Cannon 'I Don't F*** With Pilgrims' ... Thanksgiving Is For Family

112724_nick_cannon_kal
PILGRIMS??? PASS!!!
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon is giving back to the less fortunate before Thanksgiving ... but he's not giving any love to some of the folks who started this whole holiday.

We got Nick on his way to volunteer Wednesday at the L.A. Mission's Thanksgiving event on Skid Row and our photog asked him about what Turkey Day means to him.

Stars With Turkeys -- Happy Thanksgiving!
Launch Gallery
Stars With Turkeys Launch Gallery

Nick joked ... "I don't f*** with pilgrims" ... and then he got real -- telling us giving back and spending time with family come first.

Dude practices what he preaches ... Nick's dishing out turkey dinners at an annual event to help the homeless and others struggling with some comfort on Thanksgiving.

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Launch Gallery
Cannon's Family Photos Launch Gallery

As for his Thursday plans, Nick tells us he's going to spend his holiday eating with his loved ones ... just don't expect him to do the cooking, or be thankful for the Pilgrims.

related articles