T-Pain Stoked About Macy's Parade But Zero Interest In Thanksgiving Dinner

T-Pain's set to work up an appetite performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow ... but don't expect to hear the hitmaker asking anyone to pass the cranberry sauce, because he's not celebrating!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with T-Pain in NYC on Wednesday right before his big broadcast ... the "Low" singer will be churning hits while cruising on the Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float, which contains over 200 pounds of sparkles.

Seeing that he stays booked and busy, he's a little ways from his Atlanta home but Teddy isn't tripping -- he's just gonna tap into the delivery apps!!!

T-Pain points out that turkey is accessible any day of the week and isn't beholden to gobbling it up just for Thanksgiving.

Jennie-O is sponsoring the Macy's Parade for the 5th year in a row and they'll have a 1-800-TURKEYS hotline on standby to service everyone who needs a bird for the oven.

