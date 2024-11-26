T.I. & Tiny Give Away Thousands Of Thanksgiving Meals In Atlanta

Play video content Isaiah_harper_

T.I. and Tiny had their hands full all day -- from passing out thousands of turkey dinners and serving full meals to Atlanta's senior citizens!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of the music power couple putting some family hustle into their Harris community org on Tuesday at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church ... a festive day with food and entertainment!!!

As a bonus, country music star Blanco Brown popped out to support his own community also well ... with a surprise performance of his multi-platinum hit "The Git Up" backed by the Atlanta Hawks cheerleaders.

The trap music creator later addressed the media for their support and thanked his team for their hard work.

T.I. tells us, “My family and I are deeply honored to give back this Holiday Season by providing complete Thanksgiving meals to over 1,200 seniors and serving 300 meals for them today,—the generation that paved the way for us all. This is just a small gesture of our appreciation for their legacy and sacrifice.”