T.I. and Boosie Badazz Shut Down Sons Flashing Guns in Music Video

T.I. and Boosie Badazz recently partnered together for some impromptu parenting ... after realizing their sons wanted to shoot a music video while flaunting firearms!!!

On Tuesday, never-before-seen footage of T.I. and Boosie crashing King Harris and Tootie Raww's music video set and blasting them over all the repercussions the guns could bring them down the line.

Boosie & T.I. pressing their sons for having guns in their music video 🫡💯



"Why y'all don't make love music"



"Why y'all don't make love music"

The clip begins with Boosie explaining how he had just been telling Tip the boys were making positive strides in the music -- only to be shocked by the violent content they were trying to push.

T.I. broke down the potential consequences ... police could roll up on the set and ask to see gun permits, which would leave them in a world of legal trouble!!!

The footage appears to have been shot sometime last year when King was rocking his blue raspberry-colored hair twists ... and the video hasn't seen the light of day, yet. Looks like the tough love worked in Tip and Boosie's favor!!!

Both rap legends have expressed this kind of concern in the past ... Boosie previously scolded Tootie for wearing ski masks in public where as T.I. has tried to separate King from whatever d-boy DNA runs in his blood!!!

Of course, anyone can see where the boys picked up the inspiration -- their dads' practically laid the foundation for street rap as we know it, especially as far as the south's concerned.