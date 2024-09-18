Boosie Badazz Defends Diddy After Fed Arrest: 'He's Just Freakier'

Boosie Badazz has come to Diddy's defense after the Bad Boy mogul was denied bail ... an expected outburst for him at this point -- but his reasoning may still surprise you!!!

Diddy was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping, and pled not guilty -- but the way Boosie sees it, those "Freak Offs" have been twisted to demonize common celebrity behavior.

For what it's worth he also appears to frown upon the surveillance footage of Cassie's assault ... suggesting Diddy needs professional help.

Boosie says male celebs and hip hop artists fly women across state lines for sex, and thinks it's insane to vilify women who willingly choose to participate in these activities.

The Louisiana rapper also ripped the notion that these women are prostitutes for accepting money ... he sees it as giving your sex partner "a little change" to make sure they're straight before heading home.

The rant created mixed reactions across social media, but New York prosecutors don't see the alleged Freak Offs as consensual, and labeled Diddy a flight risk, which impacted his bail denial.