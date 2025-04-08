Post Malone Enjoys Magic Trick in Paris

Play video content BACKGRID

Post Malone just got his mind blown in France ... thanks to a magician with a deck of cards.

The "Circles" rapper was out and about in Paris when he got stopped by a street performer ... who wanted to show Posty a card trick.

Ya gotta see the video ... Post inspects the deck, picks out his card, and then tells the magician when to stop shuffling. The guy whips out a chocolate bar and when Post Malone opens the treat, he finds his car inside the wrapper ... the 3 of Clubs.

Post's reaction is priceless ... and he gets even more stoked when the magician lets him keep the candy bar.

The interaction is reminiscent of one of Post Malone's previous trips to Europe ... back in August 2019, he got hooked by a scary version of Russian Roulette while in the United Kingdom.

Play video content Ryan Tricks