Post Malone Headlining Coachella 2025 ... To Kick off Stadium Tour

Post Malone is heading back to the desert -- the superstar singer is headlining Coachella 2025 before taking his show on the road for a "Big Ass" stadium tour.

Posty revealed his upcoming slate of gigs on Tuesday ... and the first two dates in the lineup are April 13 and 20 in Indio, CA -- which fall on Sundays of Weekends 1 and 2 at the massive music festival.

We're told the "I Had Some Help" crooner is, in fact, one of the three main acts for Coachella ... which means he will likely close out the whole shebang.

Malone is no stranger to Coachella -- he previously performed in the Sahara tent back in 2018 ... and has made guest appearances over the years as well.

As for the rest of his tour, Malone is enlisting Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell to support his act ... and he'll make his way to 25 other major cities throughout the country.

It's fittingly titled the "Big Ass Stadium Tour" ... meaning he'll pack huge sports venues from April through July.

There's increasing speculation the Posty announcement means more Coachella news is imminent ... with festivalgoers flooding the message boards with potential hints the lineup will drop before the new year -- as the official Coachella Instagram just wiped its profile of all previous posts.