Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Post Malone On Horseback With Dwight Yoakam For A-List Packed Music Vid

POST MALONE SADDLES UP W/ Dwight Yoakam ... A-List Packed Music Vid!

082924_post_malone-kal
Horsin' Around
BACKGRID

Post Malone is in full country groove with Dwight Yoakam ... riding horses in Hollywood for his new music video, right after his country album yee-hawed its way to No. 1 on the Billboard charts!

The duo was filmed on horseback cruising past The Roxy on Sunset Blvd ... with stars like Nina Dobrev and her beau Shaun White joining the Hollywood rodeo on set.

malin ackerman, nina dobrev and shaun white in music video for post malone
Backgrid

White swapped his snowboard for a convertible, cruising around on set, and Malin Akerman also popped up in Malone's star-studded music video.

malin ackerman, nina dobrev and shaun white in music video for post malone
Backgrid

ICYDK, Post Malone's been rolling with the country crowd all year ... even making a surprise appearance at Dwight's L.A. show in July.

But, the pair goes way back ... 'cause before his country switch, Post dropped by Yoakam’s Greater Bakersfield satellite radio show for a jam session in 2018.

Stars With Horses -- Hay!
Launch Gallery
Hollywood's Horse-Handlers! Launch Gallery

PM’s riding high in the saddle -- on the charts and in the streets, proving he’s got the country chops to boot!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later