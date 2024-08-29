Post Malone On Horseback With Dwight Yoakam For A-List Packed Music Vid

Play video content BACKGRID

Post Malone is in full country groove with Dwight Yoakam ... riding horses in Hollywood for his new music video, right after his country album yee-hawed its way to No. 1 on the Billboard charts!

The duo was filmed on horseback cruising past The Roxy on Sunset Blvd ... with stars like Nina Dobrev and her beau Shaun White joining the Hollywood rodeo on set.

White swapped his snowboard for a convertible, cruising around on set, and Malin Akerman also popped up in Malone's star-studded music video.

ICYDK, Post Malone's been rolling with the country crowd all year ... even making a surprise appearance at Dwight's L.A. show in July.

But, the pair goes way back ... 'cause before his country switch, Post dropped by Yoakam’s Greater Bakersfield satellite radio show for a jam session in 2018.