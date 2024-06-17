Post Malone Gives Steve-O Penis Face Tattoo

Play video content

Steve-O got his first face tattoo, and if anyone calls him d**kface ... well, he can blame Post Malone for drawing a penis on his mug.

The "Jackass" star enlisted Posty for his first face tat, getting inked up on camera as he prepares to go on his cross-country comedy tour.

Check out the video ... Steve-O is in obvious pain as Post draws a big penis and balls over Steve-O's right eyebrow. Hey, no pain, no gain.

Steve-O got the face tattoo last Friday night a day after his 50th birthday ... with Post doing the honors backstage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Steve-O's penis ink is a long time coming ... we're told he originally wanted Post to pen the phallic tat for the last "Jackass" movie, but Johnny Knoxville shut it down because there were already too many penises in the flick.

He's not wrong.

Post and Steve first met in 2021 when Post did an episode of Steve-O's 'Wild Ride' podcast.

Plus, this is actually the second time Posty's tattooed Steve-O -- they inked each other couple years ago in Utah.