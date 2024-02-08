Post Malone and Swae Lee's 'Sunflower' First to Ever Go Double Diamond

Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" is hitting at a new, historic milestone -- the 2018 duet was certified Double Diamond, aka 20 million sold, putting it in a class all of its own!!!

Both artists were equally excited when they hugged it out at the award ceremony Thursday in celebration of their achievement, and posed for pics with their managers and label teams.

RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said the Carter Lang/Louis-produced track raised the bar for collaborations going forward, and it'll probably take a new-age "We Are The World" moment to even approach its success.

When the song broke the all-time record at 17x Platinum, Post told TMZ Hip Hop that having Swae in the studio was the secret sauce needed for making the track so huge.