Reba McEntire, Post Malone To Sing Anthem, 'America The Beautiful' At SB LVIII

The Super Bowl's national anthem this year will have a little bit of a twang to it ... 'cause the NFL revealed Thursday it tapped none other than Reba McEntire to belt out the song!!

The league made the announcement just minutes ago ... adding that Post Malone will croon "America The Beautiful" just before the country music legend takes the stage on Super Sunday next month at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The duo's performances will be preceded by a show from Grammy Award winner Andra Day, who's scheduled to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to kick off the pregame festivities.

Of course, the acts will have some big shoes to fill ... as last year, Chris Stapleton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was so good, it brought Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to tears.

As for halftime of this year's Big Game, the NFL announced a few months ago Usher will handle those duties.