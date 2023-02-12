Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Cries During Super Bowl LVII National Anthem

Play video content FOX

Chris Stapleton's rendition of the National Anthem was quite emotional -- just ask the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach ... who was shedding literal tears during the song.

Nick Sirianni is going viral right now for his reaction during Stapleton's performance before kickoff Sunday at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The reason ... toward the end of CS's crooning, the camera panned to Sirianni for a close-up ... and the dude could be seen visibly crying.

His raw response to the moment is tugging at Twitter's heart strings -- as it seems many felt proud and patriotic while Stapleton carried everyone through the 'Star-Spangled Banner.'

He wasn't the only one welling up ... Jason Kelce could also be seen starting to tear up, as were other players from both sides of the gridiron. Safe to say, it's a milestone for a lot of people there today -- including Sirianni, who's said this has been a lifelong dream of his.

.@Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and lineman Jason Kelce got emotional during Chris Stapleton's National Anthem. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IVuhIH0KWr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 12, 2023 @NBCSports

Right before Stapleton took the mic, the FOX broadcast noted Sirianni had been pretty open about watching Whitney Houston sing the National Anthem in '91 -- and made it his mission to get to a Super Bowl himself one day.

Now, he's here ... and his squad has a good shot at taking home the glory against the Kansas City Chiefs -- this after just a couple years on the job.