Super Bowl LVII Weekend Parties in Full Swing

Hollywood took flight Saturday in Arizona -- partying their faces off in none other than a loading dock for airplanes ... seriously, think "Top Gun."

We're talking about Maxim's Big Game Weekend Party, which hosted tons of celebs in none other than an airplane hangar -- as in, the giant warehouses where jetliners and other aircraft are stored. Seems someone felt this would be a good setting for a get-together. 😅

Anyhoo, the night kicked off with performances by Migos rapper, Offset, and world-renowned DJ, Zedd. Just about anyone who's anyone who was in town probably swung by.

The aviation-inspired bash brought out celebs like Tyga, Gordon Ramsey, and Wanda Sykes. Cher and Alexander Edwards even made an appearance!

This wasn't the only pre-Super Bowl celebration popping off last night, though. Not too far away, another one was going down ... and on the verge of Valentine's Day, it was appropriately selected.

Travis Scott headlined yet another star-studded Super Bowl bash Saturday night, at Scottsdale's 40 Love -- which is a sports bar there, but it looked more like a club Saturday.

Partygoers included Odell Beckham Jr, Devin Booker, G Herbo and his pregnant fiancé Taina Williams.

BTW, We caught P. Diddy's son, King Combs leaving the 40-Love bash ... and he hinted at some upcoming releases ... but also made sure to shout out Rihanna too.

Meanwhile, TMZ Sports's Mojo Muhtadi also partied hard on Saturday ... with the legendary tight end, Rob Gronkowski in Phoenix this weekend. They were joined on stage by some enthusiastic sweaty guys in mascot costumes - including an absolutely ripped unicorn, an eagle, and a panther ... doing flips into... and onto the crowd!

