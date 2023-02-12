Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mike Rubin Throws Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Party, Tons of Celebs Show

Michael Rubin Fanatics Owner Throws Huge Super Bowl Party ... Travis, Lil Baby, Meek Mill Perform

2/12/2023 6:34 AM PT
ALL STAR LINE UP
TMZ.com

Michael Rubin never disappoints, and his party the day before Super Bowl Sunday was no exception.

The CEO of Fanatics threw a bash that drew the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Baby, J Balvin and The Chainsmokers ... and the performances were amazing!

It went down at Phoenix's Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria resort.

Getty

Travis Scott performed for a pretty famous crowd, the likes of which included Paul Rudd, Jay-Z, Quavo and Shaq. Travis cautioned the audience, "Put your phones away! This is a rager."

Getty

But wait, there's more! Kevin Durant showed up, along with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Avton, and Phoenix Suns owner, Mat Ishbia.

Here's what a hot ticket this was ... more than 2,000 folks without an invite were turned away.

Getty

Still not done! Meek Mill got on stage and, get this ... even Robert Kraft hopped on the stage for some fun.

The Super Bowl better be good ... Rubin's set a high, pre-game bar!

