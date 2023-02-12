Jason Derulo Uses Robotic Dogs as Backup Dancers at Pre-Super Bowl Show

Jason Derulo is ahead of the curve -- that, or trying to get on the good side of AI before the apocalypse ... ushering in a new type of backup dancer, the electronic kind.

The singer got a massive amount of double takes Sunday while he performed during the TikTok Tailgate -- a pre-Super Bowl show that was hosted just outside of the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, where the big game will be played in just a couple hours here.

Aquí tenemos a Jason Derulo en la previa de la LVII Super Bowl, a escasas dos horas del inicio del partido entre los Philadelphia Eagles y los Kansas City Chiefs. ¡Este tío estuvo actuando en la Plaza Mayor de Valladolid hace apenas cinco meses! pic.twitter.com/G0ifxf8Z5c — Arturo Posada (@arturoposada) February 12, 2023 @arturoposada

The reason for the stares ... JD was up there dancing alongside literal robots, and not just any regular ones -- they appeared to be similar in style to what Boston Dynamics makes.

Of course, we're talking about Spot ... the (normally) yellow robotic dog that BD created years ago, and which they've demonstrated time and again over time -- highlighting its high functionality and potential capabilities in the real world, including possible crime fighting.

Not Jason Derulo having robotic dogs dancing on the stage for his super bowl pre party performance 💀 pic.twitter.com/cSGtLeT0XX — ✨🌈🌼 Figgy 🔜 PHX Lights 🌌 (@jordan_figgy) February 12, 2023 @jordan_figgy

The robo-dogs on stage with Jason didn't quite look exactly like Spot -- but they were close enough ... and, more importantly, they were up there in lockstep with him and the music.

There were human dancers as well, but Twitter couldn't take their eyes off the dogs ... and the questions/jokes started to fly, Like, for example -- WHY?!? Another one ... HOW?!? No one seemed to expect to see this ... and Derulo didn't make any mention of it either.

Some are wondering (in jest, we think) if this is how robots start to get integrated into our lives ... via entertainment/sports. Fact is, the technology is here ... and goes way beyond just this.

If this starts to be a thing, you better start cozying up to these little guys now. Feels like they're gonna be around for the long haul -- and no one wants to see 'em when they're angry.