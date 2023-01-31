Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jason Derulo Breaks Foot Ahead of Super Bowl Performance, Walking with Cane

Jason Derulo I Broke My Damn Foot!!! But I'll Still Perform on Super Bowl Sunday

1/31/2023 12:30 AM PT
jason derulo with the cane

Jason Derulo is facing a new challenge ahead of his big Super Bowl performance -- no, not a TikTok challenge ... he recently suffered a nasty injury and now he's walking on a cane.

A Source familiar tells TMZ ... the "Wiggle" singer was injured playing basketball 3 weeks ago. Apparently, he was going up for a rebound and wound up landing on someone's foot ... he now has a small break in his foot and a torn ligament to boot.

He was lucky enough to avoid surgery, but he did have stem cells injected, which help speed up recovery time.

As of now ... Jason's going to physical therapy daily and is getting around with the help of a cane.

Of course, this couldn't be worse timing for Jason. ICYMI, he and The Black Keys were announced as this year's headliners of the NFL TikTok Tailgate ... which is supposed to go down prior to the big game.

Jason Derulo Photos
Launch Gallery
Jason Derulo Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Our sources say, although he may not be fully recovered for the performance, he will power through it, come hell or high water.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

The show's in less than 2 weeks, so stay tuned.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later