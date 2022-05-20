Jason Derulo Teaches TMZ Photog's Dad How to Do the 'Slidin' Dance

I'm Gonna Teach That Photog's Dad How to do the 'Slidin'!!!

Jason Derulo's new single, "Slidin''' could become the dance song of the summer, and Jason not only showed us his moves, he taught our TMZ photog's dad how to get his groove on, at LAX!!!

Jason arrived at the airport early Friday, and said he has high hopes for his new song ... a song he says is about happiness in a troubled time for America and the world.

He's hoping the dance will catch fire, and even solicited a normie a few days ago to bust a move in his music video.

So, that got our photog thinking ... his parents had just arrived from Australia and were standing 5 feet from Jason. So, our guy asked JD if he'd show his dad how to do the "Slidin'" ... and Jason more than obliged.