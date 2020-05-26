Jason Derulo Says He's Making Fortune Off TikTok, Has New Alter Ego

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jason Derulo is losing teeth and adding stacks of cash thanks to TikTok ... and he says you don't have to be a famous singer or mess up your grill to start raking in the dough.

The "Cats" star and "Swalla" singer tells TMZ ... anybody can make a killing off the video creation app, as long as you create your own space and find a niche.

Jason's certainly found his TikTok calling ... and we're not just talking viral music trends.

TikTok / @jasonderulo

If you haven't discovered his page, it's full of funny videos of Jason in quarantine, which usually end with some missing chompers.

While JD says TikTok is running the music industry -- the most popular songs on the app are also the most popular songs in the world -- he's not ready to ditch his singing career and focus only on TikTok.