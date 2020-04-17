Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Fastest Track to One Billion TikTok Views

Exclusive

Drake has everyone, almost literally, doing the "Toosie Slide" -- his latest single just hit a 10-figure benchmark on TikTok, breaking Kylie Jenner's record.

Sources at the video creation app tell us the hashtag #ToosieSlide hit a billion views in just 2 days ... giving Drake the fastest music trend to reach a billion views on the platform.

That's not to say Drake's OG clip was viewed a billion times on TikTok ... there have been countless recreations of his quarantine-themed music video dance challenge, so the number represents how many times people have viewed #ToosieSlide related content.

Drake's still sliding BIG TIME -- our TikTok sources tell us #ToosieSlide just reached a whopping 3 BILLION views, and it ain't slowing down.

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie's "rise and shine" moment was the fastest-growing TikTok trend back in October, quickly reaching a billion views, but we're told #ToosieSlide reached the benchmark even faster than Kylie's hashtag.

Tons of celebs have been enjoying the #ToosieSlide in isolation ... including Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper and LeBron James.