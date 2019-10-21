Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Hashtag Hits 1 Billion Views on TikTok
Kylie Jenner #RiseandShine Blows Up TikTok ... Fastest to Hit 1 Bill!!!
10/21/2019 5:11 PM PT
Kylie Jenner's viral "rise and shine" moment had an even bigger impact than you might've seen on Twitter or Instagram ... it hit a 10-figure benchmark on another platform.
Sources at the video creation app, TikTok, tell us the hashtag #RiseandShine hit a billion views this week ... just days after Kylie's mom-voice singing for baby Stormi went viral and took over the Internet.
That's not to say her OG clip was viewed a billion times on TikTok. There have been countless recreations of the moment, but that's how many times people have watched #RiseandShine related content.
Yes, that's TikTok's fastest-growing trend. Here's the breakdown on Kylie's stats.
On October 16 -- the day Kylie posted her melodic voice -- #RiseandShine hit 4 million views in one day. One day later it skyrocketed to 70 million views ... and by Sunday night, we're told #RiseandShine hit the billion mark.
We know Kylie and some other Kardashians have deals in place with certain social media platforms -- but she does NOT have one with TikTok.
There's a billion reasons why someone might wanna get on the phone. Just sayin' ...
14 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.