Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Hashtag Hits 1 Billion Views on TikTok

Exclusive Getty

Kylie Jenner's viral "rise and shine" moment had an even bigger impact than you might've seen on Twitter or Instagram ... it hit a 10-figure benchmark on another platform.

Sources at the video creation app, TikTok, tell us the hashtag #RiseandShine hit a billion views this week ... just days after Kylie's mom-voice singing for baby Stormi went viral and took over the Internet.

That's not to say her OG clip was viewed a billion times on TikTok. There have been countless recreations of the moment, but that's how many times people have watched #RiseandShine related content.

Play video content

Yes, that's TikTok's fastest-growing trend. Here's the breakdown on Kylie's stats.

On October 16 -- the day Kylie posted her melodic voice -- #RiseandShine hit 4 million views in one day. One day later it skyrocketed to 70 million views ... and by Sunday night, we're told #RiseandShine hit the billion mark.

We know Kylie and some other Kardashians have deals in place with certain social media platforms -- but she does NOT have one with TikTok.