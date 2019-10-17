Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi to Pumpkin Patch, Still Split

Exclusive Details TMZ/Getty Composite

Kylie Jenner's stated that she and Travis Scott's main priority after breaking up is their daughter and their friendship ... so they focused on both with a fun family outing.

The ex-couple took Stormi to an L.A.-area pumpkin patch Tuesday ... and both of them shared photos of her having a blast in a cute little Halloween-themed outfit.

Kylie and Travis didn't snap any pics together, though ... and our sources say that's because they're not back on as a couple. However, we're told they have been spending time together and believe it's important to do stuff with their daughter as a team.

The pumpkin patch is the same spot they hit up last year as a family ... so they wanted to do it again for Stormi's sake.

We broke the story ... Kylie and Travis decided to take a break last month not long after they attended the premiere of Scott's documentary, "Look Mom, I Can Fly," in late August.