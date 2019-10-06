Kylie Jenner and Tyga Cross Paths on Sunset Strip

Mega

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are definitely hooking up again, or they just HAPPEN to keep showing up at the same places -- in a huge city, mind you -- by total coincidence. You make the call.

The exes' latest close encounter went down Saturday night at Hyde Lounge on the Sunset Strip. KJ arrived on a party bus with her sis, Khloe Kardashian, around 1 AM -- and, as you can see, she was beaming from the second she stepped off the bus. Hmmm, wonder why?

Tyga was already inside at that point. We don't know exactly what time he arrived, but we know it was before 1 AM ... and we know he left at 2 AM.

That's, at the very least, one hour that they were partying inside a nightclub that's not all that big.

You'll recall, both Kylie and Tyga denied hooking up last week at the Sunset Marquis. He was there in a recording studio when she showed up at the hotel late night -- just hours after TMZ broke the story she and Travis Scott were breaking up.

Kylie says she merely dropped off some friends, and had no idea Tyga was inside.

Oooookay. Fool us once, shame on you, Tyga and Kylie.