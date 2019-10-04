Tyga Gets Cozy with Non-Kylie Jenner Look-alike for Horror Date

Mega

Tyga's idea of a cozy date? Don't ask Kylie Jenner, ask the mystery brunette he was hanging with Thursday night as they most likely got the crap scared outta them.

The "Rack City" rapper hit up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights -- arriving Thursday night with bodyguards and his lady friend. They got there around 9 PM and stayed through midnight. Tyga and the woman were pretty tight throughout the night.

Hey, ya gotta grab someone when the ghouls and monsters pop up outta nowhere.

We're told Tyga and his date went through ALL the mazes -- pretty impressive in a 3-hour span. Despite the scary setting, he kept her laughing plenty too.

By the look of things ... Tyga's paying no attention to reports he and Kylie were rekindling an old flame on the heels of her split with Travis Scott. She immediately tried to squash that rumor. He doubled down on that by posting a blue cap, insinuating media outlets were lying about Kylie and him.